Utah reports 1,149 new COVID cases over 4-day period

SALT LAKE CITY — After taking the holiday weekend off, the Utah Department of Health reported 1,149 new COVID-19 cases in the state covering a 4-day period. The department also announced seven additional deaths.

READ: Utah hits 70% COVID-19 vaccine goal — for people over 18

The breakdown of daily cases is as follows:

July 2nd - 481 cases

July 3rd - 349 cases

July 4th - 161 cases

July 5th - 165 cases

To date, 2,884,956 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,812,829 people have been tested.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 386 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 11.3%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 7.7%.

274 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With seven additional deaths announced Tuesday, Utah's death total stands at 2,385: