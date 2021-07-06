Utah reports 1,149 new COVID cases over 4-day period

SALT LAKE CITY — After taking the holiday weekend off, the Utah Department of Health reported 1,149 new COVID-19 cases in the state covering a 4-day period. The department also announced seven additional deaths.
READ: Utah hits 70% COVID-19 vaccine goal — for people over 18
The breakdown of daily cases is as follows:
- July 2nd - 481 cases
- July 3rd - 349 cases
- July 4th - 161 cases
- July 5th - 165 cases
To date, 2,884,956 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,812,829 people have been tested.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 386 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 11.3%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 7.7%.
274 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
With seven additional deaths announced Tuesday, Utah's death total stands at 2,385:
- Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Summit County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death