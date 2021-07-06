Watch
Utah reports 1,149 new COVID cases over 4-day period

Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, people stand in line to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Virus Outbreak
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 15:01:42-04

SALT LAKE CITY — After taking the holiday weekend off, the Utah Department of Health reported 1,149 new COVID-19 cases in the state covering a 4-day period. The department also announced seven additional deaths.

The breakdown of daily cases is as follows:

  • July 2nd - 481 cases
  • July 3rd - 349 cases
  • July 4th - 161 cases
  • July 5th - 165 cases

To date, 2,884,956 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,812,829 people have been tested.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 386 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 11.3%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 7.7%.

274 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With seven additional deaths announced Tuesday, Utah's death total stands at 2,385:

  • Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Summit County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
