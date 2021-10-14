Watch
Utah reports 1,253 daily COVID-19 cases Thursday; 8 new deaths

Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - In this July 30, 2021, file photo, Bradley Sharp, of Saratoga, N.Y., gets the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 1:09 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 15:09:24-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,253 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with 8 additional deaths.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 282 of them, including 117 cases in children ages 5-10, 87 cases in children ages 11-13, and 78 cases in children ages 14-18.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,311 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.7%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.4%.

573 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 13.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 8 additional deaths reported Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,050:

  • Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, between 25-44, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
