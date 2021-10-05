Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 1,264 daily COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 11 new deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 13, 2021 file photo, a medical worker prepares an injection of a coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center
Virus Outbreak WHO Russia
Posted at 1:02 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 15:03:31-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,264 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with an 11 additional deaths.

WATCH: Who's eligible for COVID-19 booster shots?

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 267 of them, including 123 cases in children ages 5-10, 56 cases in children ages 11-13, and 88 cases in children ages 14-18.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,395 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.2%.

556 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

READ: SUU will not require students to get COVID-19 vaccine

With 11 additional deaths reported Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,962:

  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707