Utah reports 1,264 daily COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 11 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,264 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with an 11 additional deaths.

WATCH: Who's eligible for COVID-19 booster shots?

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 267 of them, including 123 cases in children ages 5-10, 56 cases in children ages 11-13, and 88 cases in children ages 14-18.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,395 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.2%.

556 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

READ: SUU will not require students to get COVID-19 vaccine

With 11 additional deaths reported Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,962: