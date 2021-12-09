Utah reports 1,397 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; 10 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,397 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with 10 additional deaths, with two of those occurring before Nov. 9.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 1,332 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.3%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10%.

549 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 255 of them, including 172 cases in children ages 5-10, 55 cases in children ages 11-13, and 74 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 10 additional deaths reported Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,632: