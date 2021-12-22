Utah reports 1,406 daily COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 11 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,406 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with 11 additional deaths, although two occurred prior to December 1.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 981 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 11.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 8%.

457 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 167 of them, including 72 cases in children ages 5-10, 44 cases in children ages 11-13, and 51 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 11 additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,749: