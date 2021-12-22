Watch
Utah reports 1,406 daily COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 11 new deaths

Elaine Thompson/AP
COVID-19 testing specialist Susana Blasco reaches forward with a swab to test a driver at a drive-up coronavirus testing location Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Posted at 1:46 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 15:46:59-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,406 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with 11 additional deaths, although two occurred prior to December 1.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 981 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 11.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 8%.

457 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 167 of them, including 72 cases in children ages 5-10, 44 cases in children ages 11-13, and 51 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 11 additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,749:

  • Female, between 15-24, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death***not a minor
  • Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
