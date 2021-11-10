Watch
Utah reports 1,531 daily COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 12 new deaths

Ted S. Warren/AP
Shauna Andrus, left, talks to Emmy Slonecker, 7, center, before giving her the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 15:56:27-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,531 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with 12 additional deaths.

WATCH: Utah bill proposing exemption on vaccine mandates for employees now in limbo

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 1,608 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 17.5%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11.3%.

571 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 330 of them, including 172 cases in children ages 5-10, 77 cases in children ages 11-13, and 81 cases in children ages 14-18.

WATCH: Children, parents visit clinics as state ramps up vaccination efforts

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 12 additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,325:

  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, unknown hospital or LTCF status
  • Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
