Utah reports 1,637 daily COVID-19 cases Friday; 11 new deaths

Denis Kaminev/AP
FILE - in this Tuesday, July 13, 2021 file photo, a medical staffer wearing a special suit to protect against coronavirus prepares to treat a patient with COVID-19
Posted at 1:03 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 15:03:27-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,637 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with 11 additional deaths.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,424 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.2%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 362 of them, including 187 cases in children ages 5-10, 77 cases in children ages 11-13, and 98 cases in children ages 14-18.

572 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 12.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 11 additional deaths reported Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,994:

  • Female, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Uintah County,  hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Sanpete resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Juab County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
