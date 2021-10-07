Utah reports 1,805 daily COVID-19 cases Thursday; 9 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,805 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with nine additional deaths.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 418 of them, including 191 cases in children ages 5-10, 100 cases in children ages 11-13, and 127 cases in children ages 14-18.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,436 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.2%.

567 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 12.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people" UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With nine additional deaths reported Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,983: