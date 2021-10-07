Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 1,805 daily COVID-19 cases Thursday; 9 new deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Intermountain Healthcare
ICU New.jpg
Posted at 1:05 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 15:06:06-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,805 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with nine additional deaths.

WATCH: Who's eligible for COVID-19 booster shots?

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 418 of them, including 191 cases in children ages 5-10, 100 cases in children ages 11-13, and 127 cases in children ages 14-18.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,436 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.2%.

READ: Pediatrician's group asks judge to block Utah law on K-12 mask mandates

567 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 12.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people" UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

LIVE DATA: Find the COVID-19 cases at your child's school

With nine additional deaths reported Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,983:

  • Female, between 45-64, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County,  hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Wasatch County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707