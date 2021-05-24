Utah reports 148 COVID-19 cases Monday; 2 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 148 new COVID-19 cases Monday. An additional two deaths were also reported.

The seven-day rolling average for the percent of positivity of "people over people" is at 6.4.

As of Monday, 2,517,521 vaccines have been administered in Utah, and 135 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

With the addition of Monday's deaths, Utah's death toll now stands at 2,292: