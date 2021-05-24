Watch
Utah reports 148 COVID-19 cases Monday; 2 new deaths

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a member of the National Guard, center, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a farmworker
Posted at 12:57 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 14:57:34-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 148 new COVID-19 cases Monday. An additional two deaths were also reported.

WATCH: Mask mandates end at some Utah schools

The seven-day rolling average for the percent of positivity of "people over people" is at 6.4.

As of Monday, 2,517,521 vaccines have been administered in Utah, and 135 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

With the addition of Monday's deaths, Utah's death toll now stands at 2,292:

  • Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
