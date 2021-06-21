Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 160 COVID-19 cases Monday; no additional deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Yuki Iwamura/AP
CVS Pharmacist Gerard Diebner prepares a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine
Virus Outbreak New York
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 15:05:33-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Monday shows an increase of 160 confirmed cases and two additional deaths.

To date, 2,792,608 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,763,344 people have been tested.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 293 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8.5%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 5.5%.

150 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With no additional deaths Monday, Utah's death toll remains at 2,330.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707