Utah reports 160 COVID-19 cases Monday; no additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Monday shows an increase of 160 confirmed cases and two additional deaths.

To date, 2,792,608 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,763,344 people have been tested.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 293 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8.5%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 5.5%.

150 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With no additional deaths Monday, Utah's death toll remains at 2,330.