Utah reports 2,068 daily COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 22 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 2.068 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with 22 additional deaths; however, nine of the deaths occurred before Oct. 1.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,618 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 16.9%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11%.

538 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 413 of them, including 204 cases in children ages 5-10, 98 cases in children ages 11-13, and 111 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 17.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.65 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 22 additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,181: