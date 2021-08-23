Watch
Utah reports 2,718 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend; 12 additional deaths

Mike Zacchino/AP
In this Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, photo, nurses at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center wear specific personal protective equipment to safely work in the Critical Care Unit
Posted at 1:36 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 15:36:06-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,718 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend Monday, with 12 additional deaths.

  • FRIDAY - 1,221 cases
  • SATURDAY - 863
  • SUNDAY - 647

School-aged children accounted for 534 of Monday's newly announced cases, with 203 cases in children ages 5-10, 132 cases in children ages 11-13, and 199 cases in children ages 14-18.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,084 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.7%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.5%.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people. Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote on its report.

431 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With four additional deaths Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,584:

  • Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Daggett County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
