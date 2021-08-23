Lawsuit challenges Utah’s mask mandate bans and restrictions

SALT LAKE CITY — A lawsuit is being filed today against the state of Utah and Salt Lake County over restrictions on mask requirements in schools, FOX 13 has confirmed.

The lawsuit argues that two big bills the legislature passed — House Bill 1007 and Senate Bill 195 — violate the rights of at-risk children in Utah to access a free education under the state constitution. Governor Spencer Cox, Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes and Salt Lake County are being named in the lawsuit (the Utah State Legislature itself cannot be sued) in their official capacities.

The lawsuit is being filed by nine people, who have formed a coalition to challenge Utah’s laws on K-12 masking. They include Ashley Weitz, who is suing on behalf of her 7-year-old child, Ezra.

“My child is afforded protections and rights under federal law that our district is now not able to make good on, because we can not implement the most basic risk mitigation strategies,” Weitz said in an interview with FOX 13.

Weitz said political leaders in the state have ignored the advice of health experts at schools, when other places like Primary Children’s Medical Center continue to require masks in their buildings.

“The first, best protection we have is vaccines. They’re not available to children under 12 and the next best protection we have is universal masking,” said Weitz.

The bills the Utah State Legislature passed earlier this year severely restrict the ability to enact mask mandates. It allows a local health department to issue one, but it can be overturned by a county commission or council. In addition, emergency powers are restricted so that an executive like the governor or a mayor can declare a state of emergency or issue an order, but it must be approved after 30 days by a legislature, city council or county commission.

Dr. Angela Dunn, the executive director of the Salt Lake County Health Department, issued a mask mandate for children in K-6 because that age group cannot be vaccinated. The county council voted along party lines to overturn it.

In contrast, the Grand County Commission allowed one to be issued by the Southeastern Utah Public Health Department. The Summit County Health Department will only allow one to go into effect if a school has an outbreak that hits 2% of its population.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall used emergency powers to implement a mask mandate that goes into effect on Tuesday for schools within the city. The House Majority Whip said in a Facebook post on Sunday that he would run a bill to limit such authority in future instances.

The lawsuit seeks to have the laws struck down. The plaintiff’s attorney, Greg Skordas, argued they were unconstitutional.

“State laws passed by the Utah Legislature and signed by Governor Spencer Cox last spring handcuff our schools from slowing the spread of Covid-19 in their local jurisdictions. As a result, Utah families with at-risk youth have been forced to choose between their constitutionally protected right to public education and the health and safety of their children. This is unacceptable and, frankly, unconstitutional,” he said.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as information becomes available.