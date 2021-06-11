Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 266 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Jay LaPrete/AP
Judy Shavers administers a coronavirus vaccine at the drive-thru clinic Thursday, June 10, 2021
COVID vaccine
Posted at 12:51 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 14:52:00-04

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Friday shows an increase of 266 cases—bringing the state's total to 409,007—and no deaths.

So far, 2,713,796 vaccines have been administered in Utah.

The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 273 per day.The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.4%.

157 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 2,3189 people in Utah have died of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707