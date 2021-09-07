Watch
Utah reports 27 COVID deaths over holiday weekend; 4,657 new cases

Kyle Green/AP
Medical professionals pronate a 39 year old unvaccinated COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)
Posted at 1:05 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 15:13:52-04

SALT LAKE CITY — It was a grim holiday weekend in regards to COVID-19 as the Utah Department of Health is reporting 27 new deaths and 4,657 new cases.

  • FRIDAY - 1,871 cases
  • SATURDAY - 1,187
  • SUNDAY - 922
  • MONDAY - 707

School-aged children accounted for 1,151 of Tuesday's newly announced cases, with 493 cases in children ages 5-10, 290 cases in children ages 11-13, and 368 cases in children ages 14-18.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,382 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 12.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.5%.

482 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 27 additional deaths reported Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,685:

  • Female, between 25-44, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
