Utah reports 27 COVID deaths over holiday weekend; 4,657 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY — It was a grim holiday weekend in regards to COVID-19 as the Utah Department of Health is reporting 27 new deaths and 4,657 new cases.

FRIDAY - 1,871 cases

- 1,871 cases SATURDAY - 1,187

- 1,187 SUNDAY - 922

- 922 MONDAY - 707

School-aged children accounted for 1,151 of Tuesday's newly announced cases, with 493 cases in children ages 5-10, 290 cases in children ages 11-13, and 368 cases in children ages 14-18.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,382 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 12.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.5%.

482 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 27 additional deaths reported Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,685: