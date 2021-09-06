Some protest, others support vaccine requirements at businesses in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — As businesses and venues start requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccines at entry, some people are protesting that idea and others are supporting it.

The Bayou Bar and Restaurant is Salt Lake City is just one place requiring its patrons to be vaccinated.

However, according to our news partners at the Salt Lake Tribune, some people aren't taking well to that policy.

Last Saturday, a group of people marched in front of the restaurant chanting and holding signs.

The owner of the Bayou says there are only a few businesses in the state requiring the vaccine and each business has the right to do so.

He says the act of protesting this policy is "anti-American."

He also says most of his customers support the policy.

Across the street from the Bayou is the State Room, a live music venue. They have implemented a similar policy requiring all patrons, staff and artists to show proof of a vaccination or a negative COVID test in the past 24 hours.

The co-owner of the State Room says he hasn't seen any customers requesting a refund.

