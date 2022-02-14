Utah reports 3,128 new COVID cases over the weekend; 39 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 3,128 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend, and 39 additional deaths; however, 23 of the deaths occurred before Jan. 14.

FRIDAY - 1,357 cases

- 1,357 cases SATURDAY - 1,121

- 1,121 SUNDAY - 660

WATCH: COVID long-haulers remain challenge for Utah doctors

"These deaths are a stark, sad reminder of the human toll COVID-19 continues to take in our communities. Behind each number is a family mourning the loss of a loved one and we share in their grief. We also remind everyone that getting vaccinated, including your booster dose when eligible, is the best way to improve your chance of avoiding severe outcomes like hospitalization and death," the department wrote in a statement.

There are 561 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah, a number that continues to drop across the state.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,466 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 30.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 17.9%.

School-aged children accounted for 425 of Monday's newly announced cases, with 206 cases in children ages 5-10, 79 cases in children ages 11-13, and 140 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 39 additional deaths reported Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,300: