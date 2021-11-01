Watch
Utah reports 3,179 new COVID cases over weekend; 29 new deaths

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this July 22, 2020, file photo, people line up behind a health care worker at a mobile Coronavirus testing site at the Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Posted at 1:22 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 15:22:21-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 3,179 new COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths from over the weekend.

  • FRIDAY - 1,615 cases
  • SATURDAY - 637
  • SUNDAY - 973

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,506 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 17.3%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11.3%.

School-aged children accounted for 594 of Monday's newly announced cases, with 315 cases in children ages 5-10, 127 cases in children ages 11-13, and 152 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

There are 534 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

With 29 additional deaths reported Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,237:

  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  • Female, between 25-44, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized
  • Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident
