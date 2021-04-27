Watch
Utah reports 327 more COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Linda Busby, 74, receives a vaccination card after receiving a shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Apr 27, 2021
The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Tuesday shows an increase of 327 cases—bringing the state's total to 396,004—and three new deaths.

So far, 2,073,225 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state - an increase of 19,908 since Monday.

2,538,247 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 391 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.2%.

137 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,186 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The three deaths announced Tuesday are:

  • Female, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

