Utah reports 336 COVID-19 cases Friday, 1 new death

SALT LAKE CITY — The day after the CDC announced relaxed mask restrictions for fully vaccinated citizens, the Utah Department of Health reported 336 new COVID-19 cases Friday and one new death.

The seven-day rolling average for the percent of positivity of "people over people" now stands at 6.6.

As of Friday, 2,372,916 vaccines have been administered in Utah, and 147 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

With the addition of Friday's announced death, Utah's death toll now stands at 2,256: