Utah reports 336 COVID-19 cases Friday, 1 new death

Frank Augstein/AP
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo doctors prepare syringes with doses of vaccine
Posted at 1:00 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 15:00:59-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The day after the CDC announced relaxed mask restrictions for fully vaccinated citizens, the Utah Department of Health reported 336 new COVID-19 cases Friday and one new death.

READ: Cox terminates mask mandate for state facilities

The seven-day rolling average for the percent of positivity of "people over people" now stands at 6.6.

As of Friday, 2,372,916 vaccines have been administered in Utah, and 147 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

READ: Masks still required at Smith's, Utah's largest grocery chain

With the addition of Friday's announced death, Utah's death toll now stands at 2,256:

  • Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized
