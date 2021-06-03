Utah reports 343 COVID-19 cases Thursday; 3 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Thursday shows an increase of 343 confirmed cases and three additional deaths.

So far, 2,612,068 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,701,777 people have been tested.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 208 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4%.

14 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With three additional deaths Thursday, Utah's death toll remains at 2,308: