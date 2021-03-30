Utah reports 371 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and four additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 371 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, and four new deaths, but one occurred before March 1.

The seven-day running averages of new cases per day is at 424 and the percent of positivity of "people over people" stands at 6.7.

There are currently 134 people hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19.

There were 24,329 more vaccinations administered yesterday, and 1,331,862 have now received shots.

The newly-reported deaths bring the state's death toll to 2,118 and include:

