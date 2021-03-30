Menu

Utah reports 371 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and four additional deaths

Rick Bowmer/AP
Marion Dickey, 83, receives her Pfizer vaccine Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Spanish Fork, Utah. Utah is on pace to remove all coronavirus-related restrictions by July if transmission rates keep dropping, but the situation could change, Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday. He urged residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to remain cautious. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 1:09 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 15:09:33-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 371 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, and four new deaths, but one occurred before March 1.

The seven-day running averages of new cases per day is at 424 and the percent of positivity of "people over people" stands at 6.7.

There are currently 134 people hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19.

There were 24,329 more vaccinations administered yesterday, and 1,331,862 have now received shots.

The newly-reported deaths bring the state's death toll to 2,118 and include:

  • A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized
  • A female, between 24-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized
  • A female, between 45-64, Iron County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • A male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized
