Rent moratorium set to expire Wednesday extended through June 30

SALT LAKE CITY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed an extension to the eviction moratorium that was set to expire Wednesday.

In a move to help renters and landlords, the deadline has been extended to June 30.

Salt Lake County says that if you're a tenant in need, or are a landlord with tenants who could be helped, you can apply for COVID-19 rent assistance here.

This all comes as the state of Utah recently received $45 million dollars from the federal government to help struggling families put food on the table.

READ: FEMA gives Utah another $1.8 million for COVID-19 response

The Department of Workforce Services announced the new "pandemic electronic benefits transfer" program.

It will help children who have relied on free or reduced school meals, but haven't been in school because of the pandemic.

“It gives families additional resources to ensure they can purchase food that they need,” said Gina Cornia, Executive Director of Utahns Against Hunger. “Benefits can be spent in any grocery store that accepts SNAP as well as at farmers markets."

READ: Utah opens statewide emergency rental assistance program

Families in the SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, qualify for the benefit.

Parents have until May 10 to sign up, and can do so here.

