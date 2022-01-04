Utah reports 4,661 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 7 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 4,661 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the omicron surge takes hold among residents. The case amounts fall just short of the state's daily case record of 4,706 set on Dec. 30, 2020.
The Utah Department of Health also announced an additional seven deaths related to COVID-19.
According to officials, 479 in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 3,754 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 21%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 14.2%.
Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 651 of them, including 249 cases in children ages 5-10, 126 cases in children ages 11-13, and 276 cases in children ages 14-18.
"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 20.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."
With seven additional deaths reported Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,811:
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, unknown hospitalization status