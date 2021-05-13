Utah reports 418 more COVID-19 cases, six additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Thursday shows an increase of 418 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 401,669—and six additional deaths.

So far, 2,355,333 vaccines have been administered in Utah.

2,623,583 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 328 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.6%.

152 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,255 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The six deaths announced Thursday are:

Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, older than 85, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Three of the deaths announced Thursday occurred before April 13.

