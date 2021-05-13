Utah reports 418 more COVID-19 cases, six additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Thursday shows an increase of 418 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 401,669—and six additional deaths.
So far, 2,355,333 vaccines have been administered in Utah.
RELATED: Events return to The Gateway in Salt Lake City
2,623,583 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 328 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.6%.
152 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
RELATED: Utah Dept. of Health gives go ahead to vaccinate kids 12 and up
2,255 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The six deaths announced Thursday are:
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Three of the deaths announced Thursday occurred before April 13.
RELATED: Utah to end participation in COVID-19 unemployment benefits