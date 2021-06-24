Watch
Utah reports 462 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; 1 new death

Posted at 1:06 PM, Jun 24, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Thursday shows an increase of 462 confirmed cases and one additional death.

So far, 2,809,865 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,774,848 people have been tested.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 324 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8.9%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 5.9%.

158 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With one additional death Thursday, Utah's stands at 2,337:

  • Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
