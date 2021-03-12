Utah reports 519 more COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Friday shows an increase of 519 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 377,492—and two additional deaths.

So far, 2,279,263 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.02%.

A total of 967,481 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

184 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,017 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The two deaths announced Friday are: