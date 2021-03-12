Menu

Utah reports 519 more COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

State quickly closing in on millionth vaccination
Rick Bowmer/AP
James Lennox, IT technical support specialist for the Utah School for the Deaf and Blind, gets the COVID-19 vaccine at the Davis County Legacy Center Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Farmington, Utah. Utah began vaccinating teachers and school staff across the state. They are aiming to have all teachers and school staff vaccinated by the end of February. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Utah
Posted at 1:45 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 15:45:34-05

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Friday shows an increase of 519 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 377,492—and two additional deaths.

So far, 2,279,263 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.02%.

A total of 967,481 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

184 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,017 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The two deaths announced Friday are:

  1. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized
  2. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized
