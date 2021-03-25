Utah reports 527 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; 7 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 527 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. An additional 7 deaths were also reported, but 4 of those occurred before March 1.

The seven-day rolling average for the percent of positivity of "people over people" now stands at 7.6.

As of Thursday, 1,232,991 vaccines have been administered in Utah, and 134 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

With the addition of Thursday's deaths, Utah's death toll now stands at 2,088: