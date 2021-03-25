Menu

Utah reports 527 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; 7 deaths

Alvaro Barrientos/AP
A health worker prepares a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 11:03 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 13:03:55-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 527 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. An additional 7 deaths were also reported, but 4 of those occurred before March 1.

WATCH: Utah teens excited to get COVID-19 vaccine, hopeful that life will return to 'normal' soon

The seven-day rolling average for the percent of positivity of "people over people" now stands at 7.6.

As of Thursday, 1,232,991 vaccines have been administered in Utah, and 134 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

LINKS: Here's how to register for a COVID-19 vaccination in Utah

With the addition of Thursday's deaths, Utah's death toll now stands at 2,088:

  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
