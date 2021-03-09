Menu

Utah reports 560 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 13 additional deaths

David Zalubowski/AP
Pharmacist Claudia Coronoa-Guevara, from left, joins registered nurses Amy Wells and Megan McLaughlin in drawing shots of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 12:59 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 23:15:52-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 560 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and an additional 13 deaths. Officials say nine of the reported deaths occurred prior to Feb. 1.

One of the deaths reported was a boy under the age of 15 from Salt Lake County.

The state's rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is currently at 8.8%, with the rolling 7-day average for positive tests at 529 per day.

With the new report, Utah has administered 878,487 total vaccines and tested 2,257,389 people.

There are 187 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah hospitals.

With the 13 additional deaths, the death toll in Utah now stands at 1,990:

  • Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 45-64, Juab County resident, not hospitalized at the time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 1-14, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
