Utah reports 560 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 13 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 560 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and an additional 13 deaths. Officials say nine of the reported deaths occurred prior to Feb. 1.
One of the deaths reported was a boy under the age of 15 from Salt Lake County.
LINKS: Here's how to register for a COVID-19 vaccination in Utah
The state's rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is currently at 8.8%, with the rolling 7-day average for positive tests at 529 per day.
With the new report, Utah has administered 878,487 total vaccines and tested 2,257,389 people.
WATCH: BYU professor debunks COVID-19 vaccine myths
There are 187 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah hospitals.
With the 13 additional deaths, the death toll in Utah now stands at 1,990:
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 45-64, Juab County resident, not hospitalized at the time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 1-14, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death