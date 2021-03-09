Utah reports 560 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 13 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 560 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and an additional 13 deaths. Officials say nine of the reported deaths occurred prior to Feb. 1.

One of the deaths reported was a boy under the age of 15 from Salt Lake County.

LINKS: Here's how to register for a COVID-19 vaccination in Utah

The state's rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is currently at 8.8%, with the rolling 7-day average for positive tests at 529 per day.

With the new report, Utah has administered 878,487 total vaccines and tested 2,257,389 people.

WATCH: BYU professor debunks COVID-19 vaccine myths

There are 187 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah hospitals.

With the 13 additional deaths, the death toll in Utah now stands at 1,990: