Utah reports 897 new COVID-19 cases today and four additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is reporting 897 news COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 444,385.

An additional 8,342 vaccines were also administered since yesterday, bringing that total number to 3,116,280.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 10.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, have just over a six times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and are at a nearly six times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Utah is also reporting an increase of 6,670 people tested since yesterday, bringing the total to just over three million since the pandemic began.

There were 11,404 more tests reported today since yesterday, for a total of 5,456,241.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 844 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.6%.

There are 354 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,255.

The four additional deaths reported today are as follows: