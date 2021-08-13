ICUs are full in Intermountain Healthcare hospitals as COVID cases spike in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare on Friday reported that ICUs and acute care units in its hospitals have exceeded 100% capacity as Utah's COVID cases spike.

The impact of spiking COVID cases in Utah is beginning to take a toll on Utah’s hospitals and caregivers.

On Thursday, the Utah Department of Health again reported a large number of new COVID cases – 1,243 – with hospitalizations continuing to rise.

Intermountain Healthcare reported Friday that their ICUs have reached 102 percent and 100 percent in acute care units.

READ: Utah doctors warn how fast COVID could spread in classrooms this fall

READ: LDS Church asks members to get vaccinated, wear masks

As a result, Intermountain said they are reviewing all options, including potentially delaying non-emergency procedures and implementing stricter visitation policies.

"As hospital volumes increase, caregivers are reporting they’re tired and fatigued to once again be faced with high patient volumes that include not only COVID patients, but also trauma patients and patients who’re receiving regular, non-COVID care," hospital spokesperson Jess Gomez said in a news release.



The hospital also reported that the majority of hospitalized COVID patients have not been vaccinated.

