Utah reports more than 1,200 COVID cases over weekend; 6 new deaths

Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - In this May 28, 2021, file photo, Natalia Dubom gets the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 1:10 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 15:10:39-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Monday shows an increase of 1,238 cases and six additional deaths. Officials no longer report data over the weekend, leading to the high combined totals.

Here is a breakdown of cases:

  • Friday, July 9 - 495
  • Saturday, July 10 - 486
  • Sunday, July 11 - 264

READ: 'We screwed up:' Cox says Utah did not reach 70% vax rate

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 447 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 12.3%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 8.2%.

To date, 2,915,971 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,834,431 people have been tested. 220 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With the additional six deaths, Utah's stands at 2,399:

  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
