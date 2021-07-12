'We screwed up:' Cox says Utah did not reach 70% vax rate

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox apologized Monday after new data showed the state has failed to vaccinate 70 percent of adults despite a previous announcement that the mark had been set.

"We screwed up. And I sincerely apologize," Cox wrote in a letter to residents distributed on social media.

The governor announced on July 6 that 70% of those over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But in his new announcement, Cox explained the error.

"A couple days ago, we learned that there was a mistake in the way we had counted federal doses. It soon became clear that we had only reached 67.07%. While federal data sharing has been extremely difficult, this one is on us.

"Our data team is devastated and embarrassed. And so am I."

Cox shared that the wrong results were "simple human error" and that there was no evidence of any ethical breaches. He went on to emphasize that Utah Department of Health employees have been working non-stop throughout the pandemic and are transparent in their findings.

"While this miscalculation is inexcusable, they have re-examined processes to prevent this type of error from happening again," said Cox.