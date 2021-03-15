Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports no new COVID-19 deaths Monday; 221 cases

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Nurse Monique Bourgeois, left, administers the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to educator Diane Kay at a vaccination site
Monique Bourgeois, Diane Kay
Posted at 12:47 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 14:49:03-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported no new deaths Monday related to COVID-19.

Overall, 221 new cases were announced, bringing the state's total to 378,600.

READ: One million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Utah

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.0%.

A total of 1,010,700 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

164 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RESOURCES
Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707