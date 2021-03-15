Utah reports no new COVID-19 deaths Monday; 221 cases

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported no new deaths Monday related to COVID-19.

Overall, 221 new cases were announced, bringing the state's total to 378,600.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.0%.

A total of 1,010,700 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

164 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.