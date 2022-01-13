Utah surge ongoing with 12,990 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — The ongoing omicron surge in Utah continued Thursday as the state reported 12,990 new COVID-19 cases, marking the second straight day Utah topped 10,000 daily cases.

The state also reported seven additional deaths. There are currently 638 people hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 9,564 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 36.5%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 25.2%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 3.002 of them, including 797 cases in children ages 5-10, 659 cases in children ages 11-13, and 1,551 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With seven additional deaths reported Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,943: