Utah Symphony, Utah Opera to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine to see a show

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Symphony and Utah Opera will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to see a show.

The arts companies announced that effective Sept. 16, people who want to see a show must either bring their vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of a performance at Abravanel Hall or the Capitol Theatre.

"At that time, effective September 16, face coverings will continue to be required for those who are not vaccinated—including children under age 12—and will be strongly encouraged for those who are vaccinated," the Utah Symphony and Utah Opera said on their website.

"Proof of vaccination or negative Covid-19 tests, as well as valid photo identification such as a driver’s license or school ID, will be checked at the entrances to Abravanel Hall and Janet Q. Lawson Capitol Theatre."

The Utah Symphony and Utah Opera are the latest arts groups to require proof of vaccination for entry to a show. Salt Lake Acting Company started to require it for their #SLACabaret performances, upcoming shows at the Eccles Theatre and some performances at Ogden Twilight and the Salt Lake Twilight Concert Series have also begun to require it.