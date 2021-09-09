Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah tops 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases Thursday; 10 new deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Gerald Herbert/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2021, file photo, medical staff move a COVID-19 patient who died onto a gurney to hand off to a funeral home van
COVID death
Posted at 1:03 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 15:03:47-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 2,165 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with an 10 additional deaths.

READ: Children now make up 1-in-4 COVID-19 cases in Utah

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 544 of them, including 231 cases in children ages 5-10, 152 cases in children ages 11-13, and 161 cases in children ages 14-18.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,431 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 12.3%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.2%.

LIVE DATA: Find the COVID-19 cases at your child's school

516 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 10 additional deaths Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,703:

  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or long-term care facility status
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707