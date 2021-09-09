Utah tops 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases Thursday; 10 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 2,165 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with an 10 additional deaths.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 544 of them, including 231 cases in children ages 5-10, 152 cases in children ages 11-13, and 161 cases in children ages 14-18.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,431 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 12.3%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.2%.

516 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 10 additional deaths Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,703: