Utah tops 4,000 COVID deaths Thursday; 11,608 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY — The State of Utah hit another grim milestone Thursday, topping 4,000 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Health officials reported 22 new deaths, bringing the state's death total to 4,019.

Overall, another 11,608 new cases were reported, along with 756 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 10,762 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 42.5%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 29.7%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 1,974 of them, including 747 cases in children ages 5-10, 494 cases in children ages 11-13, and 733 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 12.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

The following is a list of deaths reported in Utah on Thursday: