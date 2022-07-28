Watch Now
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah weekly COVID-19 deaths rise; cases decrease

COVID Vaccine
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
A Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center nurse prepares a syringe of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
COVID Vaccine
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 15:03:28-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's COVID-19 cases decreased slightly over the past week, with the state reporting 5,866 new cases on Thursday, down from over 6,000 last week.

While cases dropped, there were 16 new deaths in Utah and 274 hospitalizations. Overall, 44 patients are currently in ICU, where 75.5% of beds are occupied.

In addition, 97.1% of the state's wastewater monitoring sites show elevated or increasing COVID-19 levels as the BA.5 variant continues to affect residents in Utah and across the world.

The rolling 7-day average of positive COVID tests is now at 837 a day, with a 34% person-to-person 7-day average positivity rate.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707