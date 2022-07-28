Utah weekly COVID-19 deaths rise; cases decrease

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's COVID-19 cases decreased slightly over the past week, with the state reporting 5,866 new cases on Thursday, down from over 6,000 last week.

While cases dropped, there were 16 new deaths in Utah and 274 hospitalizations. Overall, 44 patients are currently in ICU, where 75.5% of beds are occupied.

In addition, 97.1% of the state's wastewater monitoring sites show elevated or increasing COVID-19 levels as the BA.5 variant continues to affect residents in Utah and across the world.

The rolling 7-day average of positive COVID tests is now at 837 a day, with a 34% person-to-person 7-day average positivity rate.