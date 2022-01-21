Vivint Arena lifts mask requirement, but vaccine or negative COVID test still required

SALT LAKE CITY — Vivint Arena will no longer require attendees over the age of 12 to wear masks at Utah Jazz games and other events after the Salt Lake County mask mandate was terminated by a resolution in the Utah State Legislature.

The update includes some exceptions, however.

Fans sitting courtside (within 15 feet of the court) at Jazz games will still be required to wear face coverings. This is a rule under the NBA health and safety protocols, arena management said.

The arena will also require anyone under 12 years old to wear a mask at all times, Friday's announcement said.

All guests must still provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the event time in order to attend any event at the arena. This policy has been in place since September.