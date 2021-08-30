Weber State clinic sees ‘one of the busiest days’ following vaccine announcement

OGDEN, Utah — Students at Weber State University headed back to class Monday. Beyond the buzz of the return to the classroom, many students were talking about the new COVID-19 Vaccine mandate, the student body president said.

“There are a lot of students who are hesitant and unsure what that looks like, but it will be helpful when they know the different exemptions that are allowed,” Ben Ferney said.

Weber State, along with Utah State, University of Utah and Utah Valley Universities will all require the COVID-19 vaccine to register for Spring semester. However, each school will offer personal, religious or medical exemptions.

“I know there are students who are concerned about the lingering pandemic that is still going on and then students that are concerned about not wanting to get the vaccine or not wanting to wear a mask so it’s almost this balancing act of finding ways that we can still be safe but still provide students with their choice,” Ferney said.

About 80 percent of students responded to a survey stating they either were vaccinated or were planning to get vaccinated, a spokesperson for Weber State said.

A volunteer at @WeberStateU #vaccine clinic says half way through the day & they are already seeing double the number of people getting vaccinated. This comes after the university announced vaccines will be required for Spring semester. pic.twitter.com/ssxchNIPhl — Sydney Glenn (@SydneyGlennTV) August 30, 2021

The University held a free COVID-19 Vaccine clinic Monday and a volunteer told FOX13 by half way through the day they had already about doubled the number of patients than they usually see in a full day.

“I was actually surprised that there were so many, I didn’t think there would be this many people on the first day, but it goes to show how much people want a normal life again,” student Brooklyn Mohamud said.

Mohamud received her COVID-19 vaccine Monday, something she said she’s been planning to do.

“I am going to Disneyland in September and so that is the main reason that I want to get it so quick but also school is the secondary part,” she said. She also said her family works in healthcare and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints urged its members to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as reasons she got the shot Monday.

College student Jackson Henderson said he has been researching the COVID-19 Vaccine.

“I was a little unsure about it, it was just so new and honestly I don’t even usually get my flu vaccination,” he said following getting vaccinated Monday.

The news of the vaccine being mandated, along with the convenience of the clinic being in the student union pushed Henderson to get vaccinated.

“If they are going to be requiring it anyway,” he said with a shrug.

Weber State will be hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinics each Tuesday from 9 am- 4 pm in the Student Union.