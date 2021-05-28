Costco bringing back food samples, food courts soon

One of the best things about shopping at Costco will return next month: the free samples!

The company said the beloved free food samples are returning after a 14-month, pandemic-related hiatus.

The food samples will look a little different when they return. They'll be prepared in smaller batches behind Plexiglas, and they'll be distributed one at a time.

Costco is also making changes to some of its food courts. The stores will bring back indoor seating, albeit with a reduced capacity and more physical distancing. Some locations will add outdoor food courts.