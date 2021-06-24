1 arrested after UHP chases bikers speeding over 150 mph

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol troopers were able to arrest one person among a group of motorcyclists speeding in excess of 150 mph on Interstate 80 Wednesday.

WATCH: Utah faces unsettling increase in fatalities on roadways

The bikers were traveling into Summit County from Salt Lake County around 10:20 p.m. when a trooper located them spread across all three lanes of travel. At the time, the motorcyclists were estimated to be traveling at around 80 mph.

Once the bikers saw the trooper, the arrest report says four in the group accelerated "very quickly and take (sic) off immediately at speeds greater than 100 mph."

After the trooper turned on his lights and sirens, the motorcyclists sped up to 150 mph and faster as the trooper attempted to keep up at 130 mph. The trooper lost visual contact with the bikers and terminated the pursuit as they entered Tollgate Canyon.

Another trooper briefly picked up the chase of the four motorcyclists as they traveled eastbound on I-80 near Wanship. However, the trooper also broke off the pursuit when they lost visual contact.

READ: Fatal DUI crashes double in Utah in 2020 from the year before

A third trooper engaged with the bikers and followed them to westbound Interstate 84, although that pursuit was terminated due to construction in the area and the motorcyclists using the shoulders of the highway to pass other vehicles.

Later on, a fourth trooper was able to stop one of the motorcycles on State Road 65 near the Salt Lake/Morgan County line.

Jhon Sorto-Orellana, 30, was arrested for speeding, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and failure to stop.

WATCH: Utah launches 'Summer Safely' campaign ahead of 100 deadliest days on roads

A female passenger on the back of Sorto-Orellana's motorcycle told the tropper that she was aware they were being followed and told him to stop "3 different times." The woman said she screamed for Sorto-Orellana to stop, but he refused.

The woman said "she felt like she was going to fly off the bike because of how fast they were going."