1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Salt Lake City apartment complex

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at a Salt Lake City apartment complex Monday evening.

Salt Lake City Police confirmed shortly before 8 p.m. that one person was dead after the shooting, which took place at the Seasons at Pebble Creek Apartments.

The public is advised to avoid the area of 1700 South and Redwood Road due to an ongoing "law enforcement search." Police also said there are multiple crime scenes being investigated.

The three victims wounded have been taken to local hospitals, and SLCPD said their conditions range from serious to critical.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department at 801-799-3000.

A FOX 13 News crew is at the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.