1 dead in early morning shooting in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say one person was killed in an early morning shooting in downtown Salt Lake City.

Officers responded to a 911 call just after 4 a.m. in the area of 128 West 300 South and found people performing life-saving measures on an unidentified man. The officers took over, but the victim soon died at the scene, which was described as being "large and chaotic."

Two people were arrested for interfering with the investigation but none for the shooting itself, which police say occurred in a parking lot between Pierpont Avenue and 300 South.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police.