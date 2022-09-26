1 person wounded, several detained after shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was shot and critically wounded inside an apartment in Salt Lake City Sunday night, and several people have been taken into police custody.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Downtown West apartment complex, located at 780 N. 900 West.

One victim was taken to the hospital, and their injuries are critical and considered life-threatening.

Salt Lake City Police said it appeared to be an isolated incident, and everyone involved most likely knows each other. Names or ages of those involved were not released.

SLCPD spokesman Brent Weisberg said the investigation is still in its very early stages, so detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting and who exactly was involved.

The rest of the apartment complex remains open; only a specific area of the building where the shooting occurred is a closed-off crime scene.

FOX 13 News will provide the latest updates to this breaking news story as they become available.