17 shots fired in deadly San Juan County shooting over property dispute

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — A man allegedly fired 17 rounds in a weekend shooting that killed a San Juan County man during a property dispute.

Sage Jennings Daves, 22, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lemuel Prion early Sunday.

According to the arrest documents, Daves' father called his son about Prion "causing issues" at their home near the Utah-Colorado border. The San Juan County Sheriff's Office says Daves left his job and drove nearly 20 miles to Prion's home to discuss the property dispute.

After arriving, Daves told deputies that Prion "picked up a pitchfork" and came after him, while yelling a racial epitaph. After Daves went to his truck to grab a gun, he said Prion "stabbed the front of his truck with the pitchfork and continued to threaten" him.

Daves said he pointed his gun at Prion to get him to stop, but claimed Prion lunged at him with the pitchfork before he fired the weapon.

Prion died at the scene after suffering gunshot wounds to his leg, arm, abdomen, shoulders, chest and head.

Along with murder, Daves was also charged with criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.