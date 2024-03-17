17-year-old shot by teen suspects following West Valley City party

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 17-year-old is in critical condition after allegedly being shot by two other teenagers following a party in West Valley City early Sunday.

According to police, the suspects, a 17-year-old and 15-year-old, had asked the victim for a ride home from the party, but gave bad directions during the drive. When the car stopped near 3850 West Great Lakes Drive, one of the suspects fired a shot through the drivers seat.

The teenage suspects got out of the car and ran away after the shooting and were possibly picked up by another driver. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, although they are stable and are able to talk to police.

Police say the suspects have a history of "violent encounters," and a search is underway.

There is currently no threat to the public.