18-year-old in critical condition after Sugar House shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition following an overnight shooting in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

Police say they responded at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving several 911 calls regarding a shooting near a Walgreens at 909 East 2100 South.

Upon arriving, officers found the man on the ground at the scene and started life-saving efforts before he was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

A search for suspects began immediately, with witnesses telling police that a suspect or suspects left the area in a car.

Police learned of a fight that had occurred just before the shooting but don't know if it was connected to the incident.