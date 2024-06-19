19-year-old arrested, accused of fatal Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — More than three weeks after a 30-year-old man was killed in a Salt Lake City shooting, police announced the arrest of a 19-year-old who they believe was a shooter.

Abdihakim Mohamed was arrested and booked into jail on one count of aggravated murder, the Salt Lake City Police Department reported.

The 30-year-old man who died in the incident on May 26 was identified as Nico Christopher Patino.

FOX 13 News previously reported that shortly after 4 a.m., officials were alerted to a shooting in the area of 1800 West Fortune Road in the Glendale neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

When they arrived, officers found Patino, who had been shot and later died at the scene.

No suspects were immediately identified or arrested following the fatal shooting as police asked for witnesses to come forward with any information in the case.

In an updated release Wednesday, Salt Lake City Police said the Homicide Squad and Gang Unit worked together to discover Mohamed was a shooter.

"Detectives believe Mohamed and other suspects showed up at an after-hours event in a warehouse and shot Patino before taking off in a car," officials stated.

Mohamed was arrested Wednesday, where police also recovered a loaded gun.

A motive in the case is still under investigation, police said.

Information about potential other suspects in the case was not made available.

Anyone with information, including photos or video, is asked to call 801-799-3000 to speak with a detective.